You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Leek United doubles cashback for first-time buyers

0
Written by: Lana Clements
25/05/2018
The mutual will pay out £1,000 to first-time buyers on the day you get the keys to your new home
Leek United doubles cashback for first-time buyers

Leek United has raised the amount of cashback on offer to borrowers with a deposit of just 5%.

The lender has doubled cashback from £500 to £1,000 on its 95% loan to value (LTV) offering.

Clare Beardmore, Leek United’s head of mortgage sales, said: “Coupled with a competitive rate – fixed until 31 August 2020 – for both first and second-time buyers, and with no application/product fees, this makes an already competitive offer even more attractive.

“It’s available for new-build properties – with just 28 days from application to offer^ for any new-build customers – and gives homebuyers an extra cash boost just when they’re likely to need it the most.

“For first-time buyers especially, an extra £1,000 goes a long way towards helping with their legal fees, for instance.”

It comes after the lender recently launched a range of new two and five-year fixed and discounted rate residential deals, as well as a two-year fixed-rate new build offer.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2316363-budget-money-jar_social_watermark
Savvy millennials get their finances mortgage ready

Younger buyers know that, to get their first mortgage, they may need to change their spending habits in advance of...

Close