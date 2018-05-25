Leek United doubles cashback for first-time buyers

The mutual will pay out £1,000 to first-time buyers on the day you get the keys to your new home

Leek United has raised the amount of cashback on offer to borrowers with a deposit of just 5%.

The lender has doubled cashback from £500 to £1,000 on its 95% loan to value (LTV) offering.

Clare Beardmore, Leek United’s head of mortgage sales, said: “Coupled with a competitive rate – fixed until 31 August 2020 – for both first and second-time buyers, and with no application/product fees, this makes an already competitive offer even more attractive.

“It’s available for new-build properties – with just 28 days from application to offer^ for any new-build customers – and gives homebuyers an extra cash boost just when they’re likely to need it the most.

“For first-time buyers especially, an extra £1,000 goes a long way towards helping with their legal fees, for instance.”

It comes after the lender recently launched a range of new two and five-year fixed and discounted rate residential deals, as well as a two-year fixed-rate new build offer.