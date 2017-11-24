You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Fixed rates chopped by Metro Bank

Written by: Tim Chen
24/11/2017
Metro Bank has reintroduced two of its five-year fixed rate loans with lower rates, starting from 1.84% for mortgages up to £2m, while also increasing rates for its 90% loan-to value (LTV) products.

In October the bank withdrew its 65% and 70% LTV loans from its offering, which had rates of 1.69% and 1.79%, respectively.

It’s now reintroduced these products, with lower rates. There is a five-year fixed at 1.84% up to 65% LTV with a £999 product fee, and 1.94% up to 70% LTV with a £999 fee.

Meanwhile, the interest rate for the bank’s five-year fixed at 90% LTV has been increased from 2.54% to 2.59%, with a £999 product fee.

New loans have also been added in the bank’s remortgage range, including:

  • Five-year fixed at 1.89% up to 65% LTV with a £999 product fee
  • Five-year fixed at 2.09% up to 65% LTV with no product fee
  • Five-year fixed at 1.99% up to 70% LTV with a £999 product fee
  • Five -year fixed at 2.19% up to 70% LTV with no product fee.

In addition, rates for the five-year fixed remortgage products at 90% LTV have been raised – with rates for the 2.59% product with a £999 fee raised to 2.64%, and rates for the 2.79% loan with no fees raised to 2.84%.

