You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Millennials increasingly confident they’ll be able to buy a home

0
Written by:
05/01/2018
The scrapping of Stamp Duty for first-time buyers has meant that millennials feel more able to achieve their homeowning goals
Millennials increasingly confident they’ll be able to buy a home

Millennials are more optimistic about their homebuying prospects since the Chancellor announced he was scrapping Stamp Duty for most first-time buyers.

A survey by Foresters Friendly Society showed that three in five (58%) millennials saving for a deposit are now more confident about achieving their goal, following the changes. One in seven said they are much more confident knowing they won’t have to pay Stamp Duty.

Saving for a deposit

Foresters noted a low take-up of the Lifetime ISA among millennials who are saving for a deposit on a home. This is despite the fact that the product was developed in order to specifically help those under 40 years old in their long-term saving goals.

Take-up sits at just 11% of those eligible and this figure remains the same even amongst the third of respondents (33%) who view a house deposit as one of their current savings priorities.

Those that are saving for a house deposit are instead opting for savings accounts (43%), cash ISAs (27%), and current accounts (24%) as their preferred way to save.

Paul Osborn, chief executive of Foresters Friendly Society, said: “As young people continue to strive to get on the housing ladder, it’s hugely important that they use the most suitable products to help them achieve their savings goals. While economic uncertainty tends to push people towards options deemed as lower risk, doing so can mean forfeiting much needed returns and makes the effort of saving for a house deposit feel even more of a struggle.

“While it’s encouraging that three quarters of those under 40 are aware of the Lifetime ISA, it is evident that more work needs to be done to help them understand the role that it can play in their long-term savings plan. The 25% government bonus offers significant savings support at a time when inflation continues to outstrip wage growth and is putting pressure on people’s savings.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
mortgage lending front doors
16,000 first-time buyers already helped by Stamp Duty cut

An estimated 16,000 people have already benefitted from changes to Stamp Duty announced by the Government in the Autumn Budget....

Close