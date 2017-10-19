First Time Buyers
Newcastle Building Society chops rates for those with a small deposit
Newcastle Building Society has cut rates on its mortgages with a loan-to-value (LTV) of up to 95%.
The mutual said it expected these deals to be most valuable to first-time buyers.
The new two-year deals include a 3.39% rate with £999 fee. A no-fee option at 3.99% with free standard valuation plus £200 cash back is also available. Both these deals were reduced by 0.56%. Those remortgaging can opt for free legals instead of the cashback.
In all, Newcastle has reduced 14 rates across its mortgage range by an average of 0.35%.
Head of product development Ben Smith said: “We’re committed to supporting new buyers on to the property ladder and I’m pleased we can offer a reduction in our rates to help them do that.
“This range of products is ideal for first-time buyers looking to keep the costs of purchasing their first home down.”