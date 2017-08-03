You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Stay together for love? No, just to get on the housing ladder

0
Written by:
03/08/2017
Would you stay with the wrong partner to boost your chances of buying a home?
Stay together for love? No, just to get on the housing ladder

In a sign of increasing desperation to get on the housing ladder, it seems that people are even willing to stay in a bad relationship to afford their own home.

Around 1.8m UK adults have stayed in a relationship in order to get on the housing ladder, finds new research by L&C Mortgages. This is expected to rise to 7% of all UK adults planning to buy their own home over the next five years.

One in 10 (11%) non-homeowners said they would be prepared to stay in an unhappy relationship if it allowed them to get a foothold in the property market. On average, nearly half (44%) of people who stayed with their partner to be able to afford the mortgage or deposit did so for more than a year longer than they would have done otherwise, and one in seven (15%) stayed for up to two years longer.

David Hollingworth from L&C Mortgages said: “The fact that so many people view staying in a relationship they perhaps don’t want to be in as one of their only options for getting onto the housing ladder is indicative of the struggle people face when buying their first home.

“With such large sums needed for deposits and combined salaries often the only option to achieve the required mortgage, the temptation to stay with a partner is understandable. In the UK, we place a great deal of importance on owning our own home, and of course buying property is one of the biggest financial moves you can make – but it isn’t right that people are sacrificing their emotional wellbeing in order to focus on financial stability.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_494054515
The least affordable place for first-time buyers is……

We'll give you a clue - it isn't London

Close