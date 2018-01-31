You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

The UK’s Help to Buy hotspots revealed

0
Written by:
31/01/2018
Where are borrowers taking advantage of Government schemes to boost their buying power?
The UK’s Help to Buy hotspots revealed

Central Bedfordshire is the top area in the UK to purchase a property through Help to Buy schemes, according to research from TotallyMoney.

The price comparison site said that the the Eastern district has a high level of equity loans, as well as 245 properties successfully bought using a Help to Buy ISA.

In second place was the Lancashire market town Chorley, with a low average property cost (£182,818) making entering the property ladder through Help to Buy schemes more achievable. The district also boasts the lowest average minimum deposit from the top five districts (£9,141) and relatively high number of equity loans given out by the government, making property ownership more achievable for residents.

In third place was Cheshire West and Cheshire, which scored particularly highly in terms of the number of Help to Buy ISA property completions, where it came out top in the whole of the UK, with 495 residents purchasing homes utilising this scheme.

Top city locations

Of the UK’s cities, Wakefield was the number one Help to Buy hotspot, beating larger cities such as Hull and Salford into second and third position.

Located in a prime spot between Leeds and York, Wakefield has one of the highest levels of Help to Buy ISA property completions, helping 610 residents purchase new homes between December 2015 and March 2017.

Joe Gardiner, head of brand and communications at TotallyMoney, said: “Today, entering the property ladder is increasingly being seen as a pipedream for many young people. But with the introduction of government Help to Buy schemes, this dream can become a realistic option.

“For those thinking of utilising these schemes, knowing where in the UK is the most Help to Buy friendly, and whether your local area is one of these hotspots, is of particular importance to allow buyers to make a responsible financial decision. ”

Through the government’s Help to Buy scheme, buyers can receive an equity loan of up to 20% (or 40% in London boroughs) of the house’s total value, making it possible to purchase a home with just a 5% deposit.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2356203-home-property-management
Interest-only mortgage borrowers risk losing their home, regulator warns

Many borrowers with an interest-only mortgage don't have an adequate plan in place to repay the debt when their term...

Close