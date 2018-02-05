You are here: Home - Government Help - News -

West Brom launches Help to Buy ISA

0
Written by: Cherry Reynard
05/02/2018
Aspiring first-time buyers can save for a deposit, and benefit from a 25% government boost to their savings pot
West Brom launches Help to Buy ISA

Building society the West Brom has brought a Help to Buy ISA to the market, with an interest rate of 2%.

The product doesn’t come top of the best buy tables in terms of interest available, as there are a number of providers offering more competitive rates.

For instance, Barclays offers 2.53% AER, according to Savings Champion, while Virgin Money pays 2.25% AER.

Product applications need to be made in branch and the building society has 37 branches across the West Midlands.

As with all Help to Buy ISAs, up to £1,200 can be deposited in the first calendar month and then up to £200 in subsequent months. Interest is paid annually and must be credited to the account. Transfers in from other Help to Buy: ISAs and non-Help to Buy: ISAs are accepted.

The account qualifies for the government’s 25% contribution as long as it is put towards a first home, costing £250,000 or less – or up to £450,000 for properties in London.

Sophie Dwyer, the West Brom’s product manager for savings, said: “We have a good track record of lending to first-time buyers to support their aspirations for homeownership, so adding a Help to Buy ISA to our portfolio is a logical next step. It means we can offer assistance to those customers who want to get onto the property ladder but still need time to save the necessary funds for a deposit.”

The minimum government bonus payable to a saver with a Help to Buy: ISA is £400. In order to qualify, the account balance must be at least £1,600 at the time of property purchase. The maximum bonus receivable is £3,000, requiring savings of £12,000.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2363298-percent-sign
Building Society or bank? Which offers the lowest mortgage rates?

New research reveals where borrowers can find the cheapest mortgage deals

Close