You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Once burgled, twice as likely again

0
Written by:
15/02/2017
Many victims don't increase their home security after being burgled
Once burgled, twice as likely again

Burglary victims have a one in four (28%) chance of falling victim again in the same property, according to research from Churchill Home Insurance.

And they have an 8% chance of being burgled two or more times again.

A massive 10.2 million adults, one in five Brits, claim to have been a victim of burglary, with those in London (26%), the North West and Yorkshire and Humber (both 25%) most likely to have been affected.

Despite the increased risk, 1.3 million Brits spent no money on additional security measures after being burgled. A repeat offender would be able to use exactly the same method to get into their property and steal their belongings.

When burglary victims did improve their security, the most popular measures to upgrade were front and back door locks and new windows. The average amount spent by people looking to improve security measures after being burgled is £314.

How they get in

Churchill’s analysis of burglary statistics reveals that successful criminals are most likely to enter through the front of the property (47%), followed by gaining access through the back (38%) and the side of the property (6%). Of greatest concern is the fact that more than a quarter (26%) of burglaries occurred as a result of a door not being locked.

Martin Scott, head of Churchill home insurance said: “Being burgled is traumatic enough if it happens once, yet our research shows there is a genuine chance of it happening again and again. We would encourage everyone to consider the weak points in their home security, whether they have been burgled or not and ideally install highly visible deterrents such as CCTV, motion activated lights and burglar alarms.

Burglars avoid targeting properties that are difficult to enter and leave, so don’t be an easy target for them.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
house prices
Official: UK average house prices rose 7.2% last year

The shortage in supply has helped to sustain house prices, but will it last?

Close