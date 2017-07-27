You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Don’t let burglars find easy pickings at your home this summer

0
Written by:
27/07/2017
Warm weather means open windows - a opportunistic burglar's dream
Don’t let burglars find easy pickings at your home this summer

As the weather gets warmer, of course it’s lovely to have a breeze flowing into your home.

But unlocked doors and open windows are an open invitation to intruders, according to Lloyds Bank Home Insurance.

It said there was a 31% increase in the value of claims for unforced burglary between summer and winter months last year, with many thefts occurring while people are at home.

As a result, the provider has offered its top tips to protect your home over the summer period:

  • Don’t leave valuables within plain sight or where they might be reached through open windows
  • Make sure you have adequate home insurance which also covers belongings in the garden
  • Keep receipts for valuable items to help in the event of a claim
  • Mark items with an ultra-violet pen to help trace them if stolen
  • Don’t leave a spare key hidden outside as most burglars know where to look
  • Install a burglar alarm in a prominent place and always set it at night and when leaving your property
  • Make sure doors are locked at the end of the day, especially if children have been running in and out of the house
  • Think before posting holiday pictures on social media, this can make burglars aware that your house is empty
  • Keep gardens maintained and trees pruned to remove hiding places for burglars
  • Put away tools and equipment that could be used to break into homes
  • Lock away items such as garden ornaments, furniture and bikes when they are not being used
  • Keep windows closed when not in the room.

Senior claims manager at Lloyds Bank, Tim Downes added: “As the mercury rises over the summer months, we start to see a similar spike in summer burglaries, as people are more focused on relaxing and unwinding with friends and family.

“While summer is all about enjoying the warm weather and longer days, people should still remain alert when it comes to their homes.

“If homeowners aren’t careful, burglars can easily reach in through open windows and doors for small items such as jewellery, smartphones, and car keys.

“Taking a few simple steps will take the sting out of summer meaning sun-worshippers can enjoy soaking up the rays.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
new build
New homes face leasehold ban under Government proposals

Many who bought new build leasehold properties say they have been stung by high charges and unfair restrictions

Close