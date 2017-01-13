Make sure your home is flood ready

The weather is taking a turn for the worse, with some flooding expected, so prepare your property now

Warnings of a tidal surge affecting parts of the east coast have prompted the Association of British Insurers (ABI) to remind people how to minimise the potential impact of flooding to their property.

Anyone living in an area where flooding is predicted to hit is advised to make sure they are signed up to the Environment Agency’s flood warnings service at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/. They should also take note of any advice issued by the Environment Agency, their local council or the emergency services and stay safe.

You should also take the following practical measures now:

Assemble a flood kit containing items such as your mobile phone, contact telephone numbers, a torch, a radio, batteries, insurance policy details, rubber gloves, hand cleaning gel, first aid kit and a bottle of water.

Move valuable and essential items to a higher place or upstairs if possible.

Consider moving your car to an area less likely to flood.

Ensure your pets are somewhere they can be cared for.

Install any temporary flood resistance measures such as flood gates or toilet bungs.

Insurers are making preparations in case properties are flooded, putting staff on standby and ensuring they can quickly access drying equipment and temporary accommodation if needed. Insurers operate 24 hour claim lines for anyone affected.

Mark Shepherd, head of property at the ABI, said: “This is a crucial time to make sure you are aware of any flood risk in your area, and that you consider steps to protect yourself and your property. Being flooded is horribly traumatic, not just because of the immediate impact but because it can take so long to recover from. If the worst happens to your home or business, insurers are ready to help, on the phone and in person, whatever time of the day or night the flood water comes.”