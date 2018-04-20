Home insurance costs fall

But average quotes are still higher than the same time last year

Average quotes for home buildings, contents and combined policies all fell over the first quarter of 2018, according to the AA’s British Insurance Premium Index.

But they remain higher than a year ago.

Standalone buildings policies increased over 12 months to an average of 5.1% or £5.74 to £117.47, despite a small fall over the last three months of 0.4% or 42p.

Contents policy quotes increased by 0.4% or 24p compared with this time last year, but over the quarter fell 1.5% or 89p.

The average quote for a combined buildings and contents policy increased by 4.8% or £7.36 to £161.75 over the last year, although over the first quarter of 2018 fell by 0.3% or 42p.

Michael Lloyd, the AA’s insurance director, said: “Despite the increases over the year home insurance remains good value. The average premium for a buildings policy is the same as it was at the beginning of 2011, but reached an all-time peak of £120.94 in the last quarter of 2011.”

Lloyd suggests that the rise in buildings policy premiums, since a low of £97.08 at the end of 2015, has several possible reasons.

“Industry concerns over climate change and the greater likelihood of severe weather causing damage to buildings is ever present. In addition, the weak pound has led to rises in the cost of imported building materials which means repairs are more costly, while there has been a rise in the number of ‘escape of water’ claims.

“However, since 2015 the burden of Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) has doubled. This is nothing more than a tax on responsible people protecting their property and should not be increased.”