You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Home insurance costs fall

0
Written by:
20/04/2018
But average quotes are still higher than the same time last year
Home insurance costs fall

Average quotes for home buildings, contents and combined policies all fell over the first quarter of 2018, according to the AA’s British Insurance Premium Index.

But they remain higher than a year ago.

Standalone buildings policies increased over 12 months to an average of 5.1% or £5.74 to £117.47, despite a small fall over the last three months of 0.4% or 42p.

Contents policy quotes increased by 0.4% or 24p compared with this time last year, but over the quarter fell 1.5% or 89p.

The average quote for a combined buildings and contents policy increased by 4.8% or £7.36 to £161.75 over the last year, although over the first quarter of 2018 fell by 0.3% or 42p.

Michael Lloyd, the AA’s insurance director, said: “Despite the increases over the year home insurance remains good value. The average premium for a buildings policy is the same as it was at the beginning of 2011, but reached an all-time peak of £120.94 in the last quarter of 2011.”

Lloyd suggests that the rise in buildings policy premiums, since a low of £97.08 at the end of 2015, has several possible reasons.

“Industry concerns over climate change and the greater likelihood of severe weather causing damage to buildings is ever present. In addition, the weak pound has led to rises in the cost of imported building materials which means repairs are more costly, while there has been a rise in the number of ‘escape of water’ claims.

“However, since 2015 the burden of Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) has doubled. This is nothing more than a tax on responsible people protecting their property and should not be increased.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2299324-cloud-warning-sign
MPs call for property confiscation orders for rogue landlords

Tenants should be able to make complaints against landlords without fear of eviction

Close