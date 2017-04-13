Protect your garden from thieves and vandals this spring

The contents of the average garden shed are worth £567, so don't leave yours unlocked

Over a quarter (26%) of those with a garden shed admit to leaving it unlocked, with nearly one in five (17%) saying they never secure it, according to M and S Bank.

This is despite the contents of a typical shed being valued at £567. In fact nearly a fifth (19%) of respondents to a survey by the financial firm revealed that their shed contained more than £1,000 worth of gardening goods and equipment.

More than a quarter (28%) of shed owners say either they and/or someone they know has fallen victim to theft or damage to items stored in their shed; rising to 35% for those in the Midlands.

Nearly half (47%) of shed owners with home insurance said items stored in their shed either weren’t covered by their home insurance, or they hadn’t checked their current policy to see if they were covered.

It isn’t just sheds that are targeted by thieves or vandals; more than one in 10 respondents with a garden say either they someone they know, has had their garden greenery damaged or stolen.

Paul Stokes, head of products at M&S Bank, said: “People often invest significant time and money into their garden, and the value of items, whether in the shed or in the garden itself, can quickly mount up.

“That’s why it’s surprising that a significant proportion of homeowners still don’t know whether they have adequate cover for theft or damage to both the shed and garden, should the worst happen. As we head into spring, we would urge households to review what measures they may need to secure their garden, as well as what is included within their policy, to ensure they are covered.”