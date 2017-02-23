Protect your home from Storm Doris

High winds and severe rain are set to hit large swathes of the country today

Insurers are warning households to take steps now to protect their homes from weather damage, as Storm Doris is set to batter many parts of the UK.

Winds of up to 80mph are forecast, along with snow in many areas of Scotland and heavy rain across England and Wales.

Halifax Home Insurance noted that last year the average cost of a storm damage claim was just over £1,000.