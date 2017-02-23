Insurance
Protect your home from Storm Doris
Insurers are warning households to take steps now to protect their homes from weather damage, as Storm Doris is set to batter many parts of the UK.
Winds of up to 80mph are forecast, along with snow in many areas of Scotland and heavy rain across England and Wales.
Halifax Home Insurance noted that last year the average cost of a storm damage claim was just over £1,000.
Head of underwriting, David Rochester, said: “Windstorms can wreak havoc on domestic properties, but the good news is there are some simple cost effective measures that people can take now that can go a long way towards reducing the risk of property damage.”
Halifax Home Insurance recommended the following measures:
- Clear the gutters and drain pipes of any leaves or debris that have built up in them to reduce the risk of blocks and overflows
- Keep gates and outbuilding doors fastened securely and secure any other loose items
- Check external light fittings are secure
- Cut back low hanging branches that could cause damage in high winds or storms
- Keep a home emergency kit prepared. This could include torches, spare bulbs and batteries, your home insurance documents, other emergency contact details, tinned food, warm clothing, blankets and a shovel
- Listen to the radio or check online for regular updates on the weather or other emergency situations.
Take action now
Co-op Insurance added that you should keep pets inside and safe, and back up and unplug computers. It also advises parking your car away from large trees to avoid potential damage.
Jonathan Guy, head of claims at Co-op Insurance, added: “If you have any neighbours who may need support, check to see if they need your help before and after the storm.
“If your home is damaged by bad weather, contact your insurer as soon as possible so that they can assess the level of damage and make the necessary arrangements to deal with your claim as they may also need to help you arrange alternative accommodation.”