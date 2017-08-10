You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Revealed: The UK postcode with the priciest home insurance

0
Written by:
10/08/2017
The average buildings and contents cover is £119 but costs vary massively across the country  
Revealed: The UK postcode with the priciest home insurance

Homeowners in South West London (SW) pay the most for buildings and contents cover, according to Moneysupermarket.

The average combined home cover for UK homeowners is £119 a year, but those in South West London (SW) pay £198 a year, almost £80 more, said the price comparison site.

At the other end of the scale Durham is the cheapest place for home insurance, at an average cost of just £98 a year.

High costs in the South

Southern postcodes dominate the top five most expensive areas for home cover, with premiums in North London (N), Harrow (HA) and East London (E) hitting £197, £181 and £172 respectively in July, despite some of these premiums having fallen in the last year.

Outside the capital, the most expensive area is Slough (SL, £166), followed by Bromley (BR, £157) and Southend-on-Sea (SS, £141). Those in Glasgow are also at the higher end of the scale (G, £131), as well as Belfast (BT, £131) and Leeds (LS, £128).

Cheap in the North

After Durham, the cheapest premiums are found in Newcastle (NE, £100), Norwich (NR, £101), Stoke-on-Trent (ST, £101) and Dudley (DY, £103).

Dan Plant, editor-in-chief at Moneysupermarket, said: “The cost of home insurance has been steadily falling over the last five years. However, with Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) having increased from 10% – 12% on the 1st June, it is not surprising that we have seen the average combined contents and building cover start to creep up once again.

“With this in mind, those languishing on old policies could make savings by shopping around and switching providers. Whether the area you live in has seen the cost of cover rise or fall, it’s worth having a look at what else is available. Insurers reserve their best prices for new customers, making shopping around at renewal a must. There are savings of up to £724 to be made, and it only takes 10 minutes.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Stamp Duty
Over £100m refunded in overpaid Stamp Duty

How you can reclaim the tax if you've overpaid

Close