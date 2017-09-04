You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Self-employed woefully under-insured

0
Written by:
04/09/2017
Many self-employed workers lack adequate savings or protection to cover their income
Self-employed woefully under-insured

Almost two million of the country’s self-employed can’t afford to save anything each month, said LV=.

The insurance provider said that the UK’s nearly five million self-employed people save less and spend more on bills than the average employed worker.

Four in 10 self-employed people can’t afford to save any money each month and a further one in 10 saves less than £50.

A third of the self-employed surveyed admitted they couldn’t survive for more than three months if they lost their income. However, monthly bills eat up the wages of nearly two thirds of self-employed people, compared to a national average of 56%, making saving extremely difficult.

Need for cover

Self-employed people don’t have the safety net of employers’ benefits, such as sick pay, so income protection is often recommended.

Despite this, only 4% of self-employed people in LV=’s research have income protection, compared to a national average of 11%, with more than two fifths (42%) mistakenly believing that they’re not eligible for it.

Justin Harper, head of protection policy at LV=, said: “The labour market has changed markedly in recent years, with self-employment continuing to rise. We recommend self-employed people speak to a professional financial adviser about whether they’d benefit from taking out private insurance, such as an income protection policy that will pay out if they couldn’t work because of accident, sickness or disability.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_475262236
Impact of rising rates ‘minimal’

There is no need to panic at the prospect of a rate rise, but be prepared

Close