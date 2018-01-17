Which southern town is the UK’s burglary hotspot?

Wealthy suburbs are increasingly attracting thieves on the lookout for rich pickings

The town of Guildford in Surrey is the UK’s burglary claims hotspot, according to MoneySuperMarket.

The price comparison site said the town has shot to the top of its annual Burglary Claims Tracker, with a rate of 52.31 claims per 1,000 quotes, despite not featuring at all last year’s top 20.

Cambridge came a close second, rising sharply from last year’s 12th place with a rate of 51.43 claims per 1,000 quotes.

Postcodes in Manchester (M21), Leeds (LS5), and Birmingham (B15) came in third, fourth and fifth positions.

Safe as houses?

Of the postcodes with at least one claim for theft, Bideford in North Devon (EX39) has the lowest rate, with just 0.78 claims per 1,000 quotes.

Other areas successfully keeping burglars at bay include the Murton area in County Durham (SR7) with a rate of just 1.09 per 1,000, and Tiverton (EX16) – the second area in Devon to feature in the lowest five.

There are also 101 postal districts with no burglary claims recorded at all over the last two years.

Winter warning

The data reveals that the value of claims submitted in winter are on average 37% higher than those submitted in summer – most likely because of the presence of high-value Christmas presents in the home.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “This year’s claims analysis suggests burglaries fall into two main categories: crimes committed in wealthy suburbs, where thieves expect rich pickings and a degree of seclusion, and busy urban areas, where strangers attract little attention and burglars hope to make speedy getaways.

“We should bear in mind that many criminals are opportunists – if they see a soft target, they will pounce. That makes it crucial for everyone, regardless of where they live, to be vigilant and to take the necessary steps to keep burglars at bay.

“Insurance companies will lower their premiums for people who have robust locks on doors and windows, fit and maintain burglar alarms, use a safe for valuables and join a neighbourhood watch. Shopping around every renewal will also help keep insurance premiums as low as possible.”