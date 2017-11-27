You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Victims of burglary more than twice as likely to fall prey again

0
Written by:
27/11/2017
New 'smart doorbell' can help worried homeowners feel safer about answering the door
Victims of burglary more than twice as likely to fall prey again

Homeowners who’ve already been a victim of a break in are two and a half times as likely, as someone who hasn’t, to be targeted again, said Co-op Insurance.

Its claims data highlights that on average victims of burglaries will be targeted a second time around 16 months after the first break in.

It also reveals that home break-ins are 43% more likely to occur in November and December, in comparison to the summer months.

Winter worries

Not surprisingly homeowners are wary of opening their front door, especially to strangers, and particularly when it’s dark. Two fifths (38%) feel nervous at the thought of someone unexpected approaching their door, and 13% wouldn’t answer it.

In response, the Co-op is piloting providing smart, connected doorbells to customers who have been a victim of burglary.

The doorbells allow homeowners or loved ones and neighbours on their behalf, to see and speak to anyone at their front door from anywhere, using their smart phone, tablet or PC.

The device, created by US start-up Ring.com, works by sending instant alerts to electronic devices when people press a doorbell or trigger the in-built motion sensors.

Homeowners, loved ones or neighbours can speak to whoever is at the door, using the inbuilt speakers and microphone.

Caroline Hunter, head of Home Insurance at the Co-op, said: “Our claims data shows that people who are victims of home break-ins are more likely to be targeted again. We want to connect communities and provide tools for neighbours to easily keep an eye out for each other helping homeowners feel safer.

“When we asked ex-convicts what would put them off attempting to break into a house, 89% agreed that smart tech topped the list.

“For that reason, we’re now starting to provide these smart doorbells as a six month pilot to a proportion of our direct home insurance customers, who have had to claim for burglary.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
homes in countryside
Would you pay an extra £116,500 to buy a home in a national park?

That's a 46% price premium, but is it worth it?

Close