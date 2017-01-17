Overall mortgage lending boosted by homebuyers

A breakdown of November lending figures shows a rise in first-time buyer and home mover business

A total of £11bn was lent to homebuyers in November, up 5% month-on-month and 2% year-on-year, according to the Council of Mortgage Lenders.

It said this was broken down into £4.7bn to first-time buyers and £6.3bn to home movers.

Remortgaging fell 5% between October and November, slipping to £5.8bn, although this was still a significant 13% higher than a year earlier, as borrowers took advantage of low mortgage rates.

The buy-to-let market is still well down over the year, by 9%, with £3.2bn lent in November. This was, however, a 10% increase on the low October figures.