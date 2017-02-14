You are here: Home -

Official: UK average house prices rose 7.2% last year

0
Written by:
14/02/2017
The shortage in supply has helped to sustain house prices, but will it last?
Official: UK average house prices rose 7.2% last year

House prices across the UK increased by 7.2%, according to the official government house price index from the Office for National Statistics.

It noted that average property prices rose 1.4% in December, 1.1 percentage points higher than November, taking the typical UK property price to £219,544.

However this pace of change is still lower than the level of annual growth seen in the first half of last year.

Rob Weaver, director of investments at property crowdfunding platform Property Partner, said: “The housing market may have plateaued during last summer but for the final two months of 2016, prices regained momentum.

“With December, in particular, seeing a higher than expected rise in annual prices, property demonstrated itself to be a robust investment once again in 2016.

“At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the critical shortage in supply alongside ultra-cheap borrowing rates are supporting house prices and that looks set to continue.”

Slow and steady

Jonathan Hopper, managing director of Garrington Property Finders, noted: “While December’s 7.2% growth rate was higher than it was a year before, all the indications are that prices will now ease back into a pattern of slow but steady growth.

“On the front line, activity has been brisk in the early weeks of 2017. With stock levels still hovering at record lows, competition among buyers in many areas is rising – and the chronic imbalance between demand and supply is slowly driving up prices.

“Meanwhile at the top end of the market – and in pockets of London – it’s a different story. Buyers here now enjoy the upper hand, and are increasingly able to push for and get discounts.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2257832-couple-house-home-buy-mortgage
Love is…..a joint mortgage

Taking out a joint mortgage is considered by many to be a bigger commitment than marriage

Close