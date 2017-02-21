You are here: Home -

40% of Brits think house prices are overpriced where they live

21/02/2017
Yet half think prices will increase further over the next year
40% of Brits think house prices are overpriced where they live

Four in 10 Brits think properties in their area are overpriced, according to a survey by OnePoll, and conducted by Freehold Sale.

Yet nearly half, 48%, predict that house prices will rise by up to 10% over the next 12 months.

Regional breakdown

Unsurprisingly, those in London and the South East were most likely to believe properties were overpriced – with 57% saying so in London and 54% in the South East.

But feelings also ran high in the South West, where 52% said house prices were too high, and East Anglia, where half of respondents agreed.

The view that local housing was overpriced was highest amongst over 55’s (45%).

On the up

Despite many thinking they are already overpriced, 48% of Brits think that house prices will rise by up to 10% over the next 12 months. A quarter of these respondents believe house prices will increase by 0-5%, and 23% believe they will increase by 6-10%.

When asked about the cause of this predicted price increase, 43% of respondents think the outcome of the EU referendum will be responsible for the change in UK property prices over the next 12 months.

 

 

 

 

