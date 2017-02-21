40% of Brits think house prices are overpriced where they live

Yet half think prices will increase further over the next year

Four in 10 Brits think properties in their area are overpriced, according to a survey by OnePoll, and conducted by Freehold Sale.

Yet nearly half, 48%, predict that house prices will rise by up to 10% over the next 12 months.

Regional breakdown

Unsurprisingly, those in London and the South East were most likely to believe properties were overpriced – with 57% saying so in London and 54% in the South East.

But feelings also ran high in the South West, where 52% said house prices were too high, and East Anglia, where half of respondents agreed.

The view that local housing was overpriced was highest amongst over 55’s (45%).

On the up

Despite many thinking they are already overpriced, 48% of Brits think that house prices will rise by up to 10% over the next 12 months. A quarter of these respondents believe house prices will increase by 0-5%, and 23% believe they will increase by 6-10%.

When asked about the cause of this predicted price increase, 43% of respondents think the outcome of the EU referendum will be responsible for the change in UK property prices over the next 12 months.