January lending at highest level in nine years

Mortgage lending reached an estimated £18.9 billion in January, according to the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML).

This is 6% lower than December’s lending total of £20 billion, but 2% higher than the £18.6 billion lent in January last year.

And it’s the highest lending total for the month of January since 2008 (£25.2 billion).

CML economist Mohammad Jamei said: “Overall mortgage lending continues to hold up pretty well, but we seem to have a twin-track market. Weakness in buy-to-let and home movers has been offset by an increase in first-time buyers and remortgage lending.

“A continuing acute shortage of homes being offered for sale is one aspect of a broken housing market, that looks unlikely to resolve in the near term.”