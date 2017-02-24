You are here: Home -

January lending at highest level in nine years

0
Written by:
24/02/2017
The mortgage lending market is proving robust, despite economic uncertainty and a shortage of housing
January lending at highest level in nine years

Mortgage lending reached an estimated £18.9 billion in January, according to the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML).

This is 6% lower than December’s lending total of £20 billion, but 2% higher than the £18.6 billion lent in January last year.

And it’s the highest lending total for the month of January since 2008 (£25.2 billion).

CML economist Mohammad Jamei said: “Overall mortgage lending continues to hold up pretty well, but we seem to have a twin-track market. Weakness in buy-to-let and home movers has been offset by an increase in first-time buyers and remortgage lending.

“A continuing acute shortage of homes being offered for sale is one aspect of a broken housing market, that looks unlikely to resolve in the near term.”

Henry Woodcock, principal mortgage consultant at IRESS, added that he expected 2017 lending levels to be similar to last year:With house hunters becoming more price sensitive during increased economic uncertainty, my expectation is for a similar year to 2016 in terms of transactions with perhaps a modest growth in gross lending.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
London street
London homebuyer numbers fall further

The number of homebuyers in the capital fell to a four year low in 2016

Close