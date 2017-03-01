You are here: Home -

House prices rose 0.6% in February

0
Written by:
01/03/2017
Average property prices are ticking up slowly, supported by a dearth of homes on the market
House prices rose 0.6% in February

UK house prices continued to rise steadily in February, according to this month’s house price report from Nationwide.

The building society found that property prices inched up 0.6% last month, taking the average UK house price to £205,846 and the annual rate of growth to 4.5%.
 
Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The annual rate of house price growth was little changed in February at 4.5%, only slightly higher than the 4.3% recorded in January.
 
“The outlook is uncertain, but we, along with most other forecasters, expect the UK economy to slow through 2017 as heightened uncertainty weighs on business investment and hiring. Consumer spending, a key engine of growth in recent quarters, is also likely to be impacted by rising inflation in the months ahead as a result of the weaker pound.
 
“Nevertheless, in our view a small rise in house prices of around 2% is more likely than a decline over the course of 2017, since low borrowing costs and the dearth of homes on the market will continue to support prices.”
 
Tarlochan Garcha, CEO at peer-to-peer property lending platform, Kuflink, added: “Despite a wave of economic uncertainties, upcoming tax changes and the spectre of Brexit, the housing market is standing remarkably stable. 
 
“The predicted unravelling of the property market post Brexit has simply not materialised. But the harsh reality remains that the gap between supply and demand is gargantuan.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2214044-holding-hands
Southern England is shared ownership hotspot

More than half of shared ownership borrowers opt for a term of more than 25 years

Close