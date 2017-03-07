You are here: Home -

Rate of house price growth slows

0
Written by:
07/03/2017
Average property prices inched up in February but the annual growth rate fell
Rate of house price growth slows

Annual house price growth declined to 5.1%, according to Halifax’s latest House Price Index for February, down from 5.7% in January, and its lowest level since 2013.

The lender said this was despite average property prices rising by a tiny 0.1% during last month. The average UK property price is now £219.949.

House prices in the three months to February were 1.7% higher than in the previous quarter; down from 2.3% in January.

Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said: “Housing demand is being supported by an economy that continues to perform well with employment still expanding.

“Meanwhile, the supply of both new homes and existing properties available for sale remains low. This combination is pushing up prices.”

Supply crisis

Paul Goodman, chairman of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), said the marginal monthly growth figure of 0.1% highlighted a critical absence of housing supply. He added: “This is underpinned by the fact that houses simply aren’t getting built in the numbers that this country desperately needs – in fact, housebuilding fell by 1% last year.

“This data starkly lays bare how much the government’s housing white paper has to do.

“The current status quo, where 10 of the nation’s largest housebuilders provide 60% of homes, clearly isn’t working.

“The communities secretary’s pledge to “diversify” the market – incentivising smaller property developers to build – should help to redress this calamitous stock imbalance, and get the UK building the 250,000 homes it needs every year.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
interest rates
Aldermore slashes mortgage rates by up to 0.5%

The lender has reduced the cost of its residential and buy-to-let mortgages

Close