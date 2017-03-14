A third of UK homes for sale have no garden

Green-fingered househunters will have to be picky about where they buy, especially in the capital

Almost a third (31.4%) of properties on the market across the UK’s towns and cities don’t have a garden, according to HouseSimple.com.

The online estate agent found that Gateshead was the worst choice for green-fingered homebuyers, with more than half (55.1%) of the properties on sale in the town lacking a back garden.

Three out of the five worst UK towns and cities for outside space are in the north west of England, and eight of 10 of the worst cities are in the North.

But the region also boasts the greenest town. Grimsby, in Yorkshire and the Humber, is the garden capital of the UK, with 93% of properties for sale boasting gardens.

City living

Looking at the top 10 UK cities with the largest populations, Liverpool (59.6%), London (60.5%) and Manchester (62.8%) rank the lowest in terms of properties on the market with gardens. Meanwhile Bristol has close to 80% of properties listed for sale having outside space.

Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “With the need to build more homes in the UK, and space at a premium, we could well see fewer and fewer new build properties with private gardens. Even new build family homes rarely come with the expansive back gardens you might have seen 30 to 40 years ago.

“In heavily populated areas, developments are squeezed in and the reality is that private gardens takes up valuable square footage. Hence, we are likely to see more modern block of flats to meet housing demand, and the outside space will inevitably be sacrificed.”