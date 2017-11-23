Teachers Building Society opens up to all borrowers

Teachers Building Society is widening availability of its mortgage service to people of any occupation, not just those who work in education.

Borrowers can now get a deal with the lender by applying through a mortgage broker. Advisers are now able to submit to Teachers Building Society any cases for consideration, regardless of their clients’ occupation.

The Society said the change supports its plans for growth and is also aimed at strengthening the very positive relationship with intermediary partners following a re-entry to the mortgage broker market in 2011.

Simon Beresford, chief executive of Teachers Building Society, said: “We take an individual approach at Teachers, assessing on a case by case basis, so intermediaries can now benefit from this whether their clients are in the education sector or not. Our specialist service for teachers is unchanged.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal & General Mortgage Club, added: “Small regional building societies, such as Teachers Building Society, are growing volumes through good criteria and sensible manual underwriting. This positive move by Teachers Building Society allows more intermediaries to help more customers take advantage of their good proposition.”