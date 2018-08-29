You are here: Home -

Bank of Mum and Dad tightens belt to help kids on the ladder

0
Written by:
29/08/2018
Nearly one in five over-55s feeling the pinch from helping family to buy a home
Bank of Mum and Dad tightens belt to help kids on the ladder

One in five parents and grandparents aged over 55 admit they are accepting a lower standard of living so they can help their loved ones onto the housing ladder, according to Legal & General.

In the 55 to 64 age bracket this rose to 27%.

Worse than simply being worse, off, one in 10 actually feel less financially secure and 4% even postponed retirement after supporting family or friends to buy a home.

Based on the average contribution by The Bank of Mum and Dad, an over-55 household would be £18,000 worse off after providing financial support.

Huge market

Despite the cost, thousands will still help their loved ones onto the ladder using pension savings or income in 2018, with over 50,000 transactions partly or wholly funded by those cashing in their pension pots to provide a lump sum for a deposit and nearly 23,000 supported by individuals using their annuity income.

ALmost 44,000 housing transactions were supported by equity release, nearly double the number using annuities and over twice as many as those relying on taking out a loan.

Chris Knight, CEO at Legal & General Retail Retirement, said: “The Bank of Mum and Dad continues to play a major role in the housing market, but the support many people provide is leaving them feeling the pinch as they approach retirement.

“This generation is helping family or friends onto the housing ladder, but they don’t necessarily have the wealth to do so without impacting their own retirement plans, and they should get advice to make sure this won’t leave them short of funds.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2345066-arrows-up-red
More mortgages on offer for borrowers with bad credit

There has been a significant rise in the number of deals for those who fall short of tight mainstream lending...

Close