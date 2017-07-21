Choose your own mortgage perk with new deal from Accord

You take your mortgage, and make your choice on which incentive suits you best

Borrowers can benefit from their own choice of additional features, with Accord Mortgages, the mortgage broker lending arm of Yorkshire Building Society.

When you take out a deal with the lender you can now choose between free legal assistance or cashback up to £500 as part of its offering to residential and landlord borrowers taking out a mortgage.

Since the start of 2017 on average 80% of Accord’s remortgage residential customers have opted for free legal assistance rather than cashback. The commitment to maintaining free legals comes at a time when some lenders are reviewing this provision.

David Robinson, national intermediary sales manager at Accord, said: “We’ve offered both free legal assistance or up to £500 cashback consistently throughout 2017 and will continue giving customers the ability to choose which option is right for them.

“Some borrowers prefer the convenience of someone else arranging a conveyancer, which is demonstrated in the high volume of our customers seeking this option, but others would prefer to source their own.

“Our remortgage range gives borrowers a wide range of products and additional features to choose the mortgage that best meets their individual needs.”