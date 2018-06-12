You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

The cost of tracker mortgages falls again

0
Written by:
12/06/2018
Two-year tracker rates are down for the third month in a row
The cost of tracker mortgages falls again

The average two-year tracker rate has fallen for the third consecutive month to reach 1.92%, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that this is the lowest trackers have been since the base rate rise back in November 2017, when the average was 1.77%.

By March this year it had risen to 2% but has since fallen by 0.88% to 1.92%.

Charlotte Nelson, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “This is the third consecutive monthly reduction and is the lowest average two-year tracker rate since the base rate rise in November 2017.

“Previously, providers were opting to almost ignore the tracker sector of the mortgage market with rates and product numbers starting to stagnate. However, since competition in the fixed rate market has reached new heights, providers have started considering the variable rate sector as a new avenue in which to attract borrowers.”

Small but growing

Moneyfacts noted that the two-year variable tracker market is significantly smaller than its fixed counterpart, so any change, particularly with some of the best deals, can have a swift impact on the average rate.

However, it found that, not only has the average rate reduced, the number of two-year tracker deals on the market has increased, rising from 222 at the start of the year to 246 deals in June.

“Despite this small resurgence, demand for such deals is likely to be relatively low, particularly with a base rate rise looming on the horizon,” admitted Nelson. “However, the average two-year tracker rate is still considerably lower than the average two-year fixed rate, which stands at 2.52% this month.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Bank of Mum and Dad
Baby boomers give cash boost to children

Older homeowners use equity release to help their children onto the property ladder

Close