Council Tax for empty properties to double

Written by: Lana Clements
22/11/2017
The Chancellor used his Budget to give Local Authorities the power to charge a 100% Council Tax premium to those with empty properties
Owners of empty properties were in the firing line of the Budget, as the Chancellor laid out plans to boost housing supply.

Local Authorities will be able to charge a 100% Council Tax surcharge to people who own properties without any tenants, up from the current level of 50%.

The measure is not expected to raise significant amounts for the Treasury, but it’s a symbolic move by Chancellor Philip Hammond, critics said.

He also laid out plans to create 300,000 new homes a year and to scrap Stamp Duty for first-time buyers.

Blane Perrotton, managing director of national surveyors Naismiths, said: “The 100% Council Tax premium on empty properties may not amount to much financially but it represents a tougher stance by the government that should be applauded.”

John Phillips, group operations director for Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart, added: “The Chancellor promised a Budget that was good for the housing market, and in the main, he has delivered, with pledges to pour £44bn into building new homes, clamping down on empty properties and cutting Stamp Duty for first-time buyers.”

There are 1 Comment(s)

  • MICKMIDDLESBROUGH .

    What an Idiot, who in the right mind is now going to buy properties to rent out and help ease the housing shortage amongst the low income families etc if any proffit made on rents is going to be swallowed up by a lack of tennant and £1500+ a year council tax?? I thought the governments where supposed to be offering incentives to help small businesses (and yes renting houses is a business) and not penalise them for something beyond their control.Still, i suppose someone has to make up the shortfall on the Politicians lack of expenses and Tax (fiddle) relief on offshore accounts (Thieving B@ST@RDS)

