You are here: Home -

Council tax rises over 50% in real terms

0
Written by: Cherry Reynard
15/01/2018
Most of us have seen council tax hikes in the last 20 years, but residents of seven local authorities actually pay less now - and three of them are in London!
Council tax rises over 50% in real terms

Seven years after the introduction of the council tax freeze scheme in 2010, inflation-busting increases are back, finds a new survey by the Taxpayers’ Alliance.

It said council tax bills have increased more than 50% in real terms over the past 20 years. In 1997-98, the average band D council tax bill was £688; today, the figure is £1,591, an increase in real terms of 57%. More than nine in ten local authorities raised council tax last year.

Residents in Weymouth & Portland Borough Council pay the highest band D council tax in England at £1,891, while those in Westminster pay just £688. Per dwelling, residents in Chiltern District council pay the most – £1,905, while those in Wandsworth pay the least – £644.50.

Worth a mention are the seven councils that have lower council tax today than in 1997-98. Three are in London – Islington, Wandsworth and Hammersmith & Fulham. In contrast, 185 out of 354 councils haven’t cut their council tax rates at any point in 20 years.

In December of last year, Sajid Javid, the communities secretary, said all councils could raise council tax by up to 2.99% next year to fund local services, an extra 1% more than this year. It also allowed a further 152 councils to increase the tax by an additional 3% “precept” to fund social care services.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2270967-keys-house
One in five landlords plan on selling up

The buy-to-let exodus could lead to higher rents, pricing many out of the rental market

Close