You are here: Home -

Official: UK house price growth slows

0
Written by:
18/04/2018
UK property prices have fallen on a monthly basis, plus the annual rate of growth has slowed as London pulls down the average
Official: UK house price growth slows

Average house prices in the UK were up by 4.4% in the year to February 2018, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, taking the typical UK house price was £225,000 in February 2018.

This was a fall from the 4.7% annual growth recorded the previous month, and prices were down 0.1% between January and bruary 2018.

The annual growth rate pf average UK proerpty prices has slowed since mid-2016 but has remained generally under 5% throughout 2017 and into 2018.

London falling

This fall in UK house price growth is driven mainly by a decrease in London prices, said the ONS, which fell 1.0% in the year to February 2018.

The West Midlands showed the highest annual growth, with prices increasing by 7.3% in the year to February 2018. This was followed by the East Midlands (6.3%).

Ishaan Malhi, CEO of online mortgage broker Trussle: “The slowdown in house price growth across many areas of the UK is no doubt offering some relief to anyone gearing up to buy their first home. We’re also finally beginning to see wages pick up pace, which should be a confidence booster for first-time buyers.

“This group also needs to bear in mind, though, that there’s a possibility we’ll see two interest rate rises this year. This will impact how much money a new buyer can borrow and could also increase the cost of their monthly mortgage repayments.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2222640-pound-sign-1_social_watermark
Eight top ways to make money from your home

From renting out your drive to accepting paying guests, there are clever ways your home can work for you

Close