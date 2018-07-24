You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Fewer than one in 10 expect interest rates to rise in August

0
Written by: Antonia Di Lorenzo
24/07/2018
Experts say the only way is up for interest rates, but pinning down when they will rise has proved difficult
Fewer than one in 10 expect interest rates to rise in August

Fewer than one in 10 people are expecting the Bank of England to raise the base rate in August, while the market is currently pricing in a 85.4% chance of a rise, data showed.

Just 8.4% of people expect a rate rise next month, according to July’s IHS Markit Household Finance survey.

Some 29.8% expect a rate rise in the next three months, 50.6% expect a rise within the next six months, and 74.3% expect a rise within the next 12 months.

In April this year, markets were roughly as convinced of an imminent rate rise as they are now.

However, individuals were less so, and in fact only 6.6% expected a rate rise in May.

In that instance, of course, the consumers got it right.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at financial service company Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We know from May’s rate-rise-that-never-happened that the markets can get these things spectacularly wrong, but it’s worth considering the risks if they happen to have got it right this time.

“Borrowers who expect interest rates to stay put may be lulled into a false sense of security and stick with their mortgage lender’s standard variable rate, while savers may be chasing inflation-busting returns by signing up to long term fixes, without considering the possibility that rates will rise in the interim.

“Of course nobody can say for certain what’s going to happen to rates, so any decision should always be based on your own circumstances and priorities rather than speculation about future rates.

“However, when making financial decisions, it’s important to bear in mind that there’s a chance we will face a rising interest rate environment in the relatively near future, and factor in what it means for our finances.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
  • RT @esurv: Mortgage borrowers with small deposits account for almost a quarter of the UK mortgage market at 23.4%. Read more on our latest…
  • Mortgage borrowers with small deposits account for almost a quarter of the UK mortgage market at 23.4%. Read more o… https://t.co/YkfgNmSkcu
  • RT @Your_Mortgage: North East records strongest house price growth in England and Wales - https://t.co/epO6oNypH0
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2244318-houses-semidetached_social_watermark
10% drop in home moves by homeowners since Brexit vote

Cautious homeowners are reluctant to take on more debt

Close