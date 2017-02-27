You are here: Home -

Home affordability at nine-year low

0
Written by: Mortgage Solutions
27/02/2017
Oxford is the UK’s least affordable city, according to a new report from Halifax.
Home affordability at nine-year low

The average house price in the famous university city is £385,372, which is nearly 11 times (10.7) average earnings at £36,033.

Over the past five years, the average UK city house price has risen by 32% from £169,966 in 2012 to its highest ever level of £224,926 in 2017, said the mortgage lender.

But at the same time average city annual earnings have risen by only 7% to £32,796. As a result, average affordability in the nation’s cities has worsened with house prices rising as a multiple of average annual earnings from 5.5 in 2012 to 6.9 in 2017.

City Limits

Affordability in UK cities is, on average, now at its worst since 2008 when the ratio of average house price to earnings stood at 7.2.

There are five cities with average house prices at least 10 times average annual earnings. In addition to Oxford, these are Greater London (10.5), Winchester (10.5), Cambridge (10.3) and Chichester (10.0). The London average figure disguises considerable variations across the capital with central boroughs significantly less affordable than the Greater London average.

There is also a notable North – South divide. Lichfield (8.3), York (7.6) and Leicester (7.6) are the only cities outside southern England which appear in the top 20 least affordable UK cities.

The UK’s most affordable city is the former Scottish capital of Stirling with an average property price of £173,847, 3.7 times average gross annual earnings.

Andy Mason, Lloyds Bank mortgage products director, said: “City living is becoming increasingly expensive with average house prices at least ten times average annual earnings in five of the UK’s cities. Affordability levels have worsened for four consecutive years as average city house prices continue to rise more steeply than average wage growth.

“House prices in the south have generally seen stronger growth than in the north.  St Albans has recorded the biggest gains over the past decade, whilst London has been the top performer during the recovery.”

 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
house prices
The best place for rental returns is… Romford

But landlords in Swansea won't be smiling as the town comes bottom of the list

Close