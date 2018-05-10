You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Interest rates held in May

0
Written by:
10/05/2018
But economists reckon a rise in Base Rate is imminent, so is now to time to fix your mortgage rate?
Interest rates held in May

The Bank of England has held interest rates at 0.5% for May, after much speculation that this would be the month they were hiked.

The Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank voted 7 to 2 to maintain rates at their current level following a fall in inflation to 2.5% and a weaker than expected estimate of GDP growth in the first quarter of 0.1%.

No repayment hikes

The decision to hold rates is good news for variable rate mortgage borrowers, including those on SVRs and tracker deals, as they shouldn’t see an increase in monthly repayments.

However, many still think a rate rise is imminent, so borrowers are being urged to consider locking into a fixed rate deal to protect their payments.

Ishaan Malhi, CEO of online mortgage broker Trussle, said: “After all the speculation, the Bank of England has chosen to sit tight today. However it seems that a rate rise is still imminent. Lenders have already started to increase the rates of their mortgage deals, so some borrowers will already have seen their payments increase as a result.

“While we’re coming to the end of an era of rock bottom interest rates, it’s important to remember that any changes will be gradual. A 0.25% increase will cost the average homeowner on a variable rate a little over £200 extra a year. But with the Bank of England hinting there could be multiple rate rises on the way, anyone coming to the end of their initial deal should look into switching to a new deal sooner than later.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2296612-housepricedrop_social_watermark
House prices in worst fall since 2012

Falls in London and the South East are driving the overall decline in prices

Close