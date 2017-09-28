You are here: Home -

Is this the ideal home for most Brits?

0
Written by:
28/09/2017
Four out of 10 Brits would consider a custom-build home, but what would it look like?
Is this the ideal home for most Brits?

Building your own home is a dream of many, but one homeowner’s perfect property is another’s design nightmare.

However, there are some things many of us agree on when it comes to the ideal home, according to Go Compare, which teamed up with visual creation studio eye-kon to create the perfect property.

The comparison site found that more than half (52%) of us want a place to seek solace away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, with a third (33%) wanting their ideal home in a village and one in five (19%) in a small town.

Londoners however, aren’t quite ready for the slower pace of life, with 70% saying that staying connected to city life was important, and they’d need to live within commuting distance of a big city.

The right house

Although a modern, simply designed sustainable home was favoured by more than a quarter (28%), a more traditional route was taken when picking interiors. Over half (52%) selected either a traditional (26%) or a country house style (26%) for their interior.

Along with a traditional interior design, a conventional layout is preferred with 55% opting for communal rooms, such as the kitchen and living room, downstairs and bedrooms upstairs.

The three most sought-after additional spaces were a garage (46%) a conservatory (40%) and a utility room (36%).

And when it comes to the outdoor space, a fuss-free garden was favoured, with a quarter (24%) opting for simplicity.

The perfect property, created in CGI by eye-kon, and based on the findings, is below.

What do you think?

Is this your ideal home?

PreviousNext
PreviousNext
Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
jeremy corbyn
Labour Party plans to introduce rent controls

The party is committed to rent setting if it comes to power, but would it really help tenants?

Close