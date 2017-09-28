Is this the ideal home for most Brits?

Four out of 10 Brits would consider a custom-build home, but what would it look like?

Building your own home is a dream of many, but one homeowner’s perfect property is another’s design nightmare.

However, there are some things many of us agree on when it comes to the ideal home, according to Go Compare, which teamed up with visual creation studio eye-kon to create the perfect property.

The comparison site found that more than half (52%) of us want a place to seek solace away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, with a third (33%) wanting their ideal home in a village and one in five (19%) in a small town.

Londoners however, aren’t quite ready for the slower pace of life, with 70% saying that staying connected to city life was important, and they’d need to live within commuting distance of a big city.

The right house

Although a modern, simply designed sustainable home was favoured by more than a quarter (28%), a more traditional route was taken when picking interiors. Over half (52%) selected either a traditional (26%) or a country house style (26%) for their interior.

Along with a traditional interior design, a conventional layout is preferred with 55% opting for communal rooms, such as the kitchen and living room, downstairs and bedrooms upstairs.

The three most sought-after additional spaces were a garage (46%) a conservatory (40%) and a utility room (36%).

And when it comes to the outdoor space, a fuss-free garden was favoured, with a quarter (24%) opting for simplicity.

The perfect property, created in CGI by eye-kon, and based on the findings, is below.

What do you think?

Is this your ideal home?