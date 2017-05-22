You are here: Home -

Young buyers targeted by Labour with state mortgage scheme

0
Written by:
22/05/2017
Jeremy Corbyn said the party is working on a scheme that could help younger buyers onto the ladder
Young buyers targeted by Labour with state mortgage scheme

Labour is working on a “state-backed mortgage scheme” that would help young adults buy a home.

The party has already pledged to make housing one of its key messages in the build-up to the 8 June vote.

It has promised to build over a million publicly funded new homes in five years, with at least half a million being council homes.

According to a report from BBC Newsbeat, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the broadcaster about the plans at a rally in Birmingham.

He noted that there should be a mix of rental and purchase property for young people but that “very high deposits” were a problem.

The Labour Party did not responded to a request to comment on the policy from Mortgage Solutions.
 
Election battle

Building more houses has been a key part of the election debate so far.

The Conservatives said they would deliver on their 2015 commitment to build one million homes by the end of 2020 and added half a million more by the end of 2022.

They have also pledged to see through reforms included within the Housing White Paper.

And the Liberal Democrats vowed to offer new direct spending on house building to help build 300,000 homes a year by 2022.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
landlords
Renting cheaper than buying in half of British cities

Across Britain, renters pay an average of £47 less per month than buyers

Close