You are here: Home -

Mortgage approvals rise in March

0
Written by: Lana Clements
13/04/2018
Yorkshire has seen a boost in first-time buyer business, while aspiring buyers in London are struggling
Mortgage approvals rise in March

Mortgage activity increased in March on a monthly and annual basis, data from surveyors e.surv showed.

There were 66,614 mortgages approved last month, a 4.2% jump from February and 1.3% increase from the same period last year, according to the firm’s monthly tracker.

The months ahead could hold a further increase in momentum, especially for remortgages, if the Bank of England raised interest rates in May, e.surv predicted.

Director Richard Sexton said: “As talk of a further base rate increase continues to gather momentum, we are seeing many borrowers fix their rate and protect themselves against future rises.

“This has contributed to the growth in the mortgage market compared to last month.”

Small deposit mortgages also made up a significant chuck of the market in March, with these borrowers making up 19.6% of all approvals.

Yorkshire has the most buoyant first-time buyer market, with one in three small deposit mortgages received by borrowers in the region.

But, at the other end of the spectrum, prospective buyers in London are struggling, according to the data.

Borrowers with a large deposit of 60% or more increased significantly month-on-month and made up 34.5% of the market in March 2018.

Sexton added: “We are seeing many existing homeowners – who tend to have more equity in their properties – looking to remortgage.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2259233-down-arrows
New buyer enquiries fall, along with agreed sales

Supply of housing for sale is within a whisker of all-time low levels, say surveyors

Close