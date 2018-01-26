You are here: Home -

Mortgage lending rose £11bn in 2017

Written by: Owain Thomas
26/01/2018
Lending was up in 2017, but a bumper year isn't expected for 2018
Gross mortgage lending rose £11bn in 2017 to total an estimated £256bn – up 4.5% from £245bn in 2016, according to data from UK Finance.

Gross mortgage lending across the whole market rose to £20.2bn in December – up 1.2% compared to the same month in 2016.

The figures from the trade body showed a strong end to the year. However, activity through the biggest high street lenders was down. Approvals for house purchase, remortgaging and other secured lending all slipped compared to December 2016, according to the data.

High street lenders approved 21% fewer house purchase loans, 14.6% fewer remortgages and 2.2% fewer other secured loans.

Welcome news

IRESS principal mortgage consultant Henry Woodcock believed the data was generally positive. “The market did not expect to see an increase in gross mortgage lending for December so this is welcome news,” he said.

“January usually sees a significant rise in approvals and industry sentiment among lenders and mortgage brokers is positive, with UK Finance forecasting a moderate increase in housing transactions and gross lending.

“I don’t expect a bumper year for gross mortgage lending,” he added.

SPF Private Clients chief executive Mark Harris said: “The number of first-time buyers continues to be strong, which is excellent news for the overall health of the market.

“Government initiatives, coupled with lenders’ efforts to lend at higher loan-to-values at competitive rates, are proving attractive to those trying to get on the ladder for the first time.

“There is much speculation as to when interest rates will rise again but lenders remain keen to lend and there is more money available than people ready to borrow it, which will keep mortgage rates low at least for now.”

