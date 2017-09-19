First paperless mortgage launched by NatWest

Borrowers can now get a homeloan without having to send documents through the post

NatWest is the first lender to offer a completely paperless mortgage, where borrowers won’t need to send a signed application form or documents through the post.

Instead the lender will use technology that allows its customers to securely share documents – such as bill and passports – online.

Customers will upload and send their supporting documents before arranging a telephone call, during which a mortgage adviser will guide them through the process.

When ready, the customer can sign the final documents electronically, completely eliminating the need for paper for the first time ever in the UK.

NatWest said the move is estimated to save more than 4.4m sheets of A4 paper a year, and make the process of buying a home simpler, easier and faster.

Ishaan Malhi, CEO and founder of online mortgage broker Trussle said: “This is the first time we’ve seen one of the ‘big six’ lenders make the technological leap to paperless mortgages, and it’s encouraging to see customer-friendly digital alternatives begin to permeate through the industry.”