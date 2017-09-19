You are here: Home -

First paperless mortgage launched by NatWest

0
Written by:
19/09/2017
Borrowers can now get a homeloan without having to send documents through the post
First paperless mortgage launched by NatWest

NatWest is the first lender to offer a completely paperless mortgage, where borrowers won’t need to send a signed application form or documents through the post.

Instead the lender will use technology that allows its customers to securely share documents – such as bill and passports – online.

Customers will upload and send their supporting documents before arranging a telephone call, during which a mortgage adviser will guide them through the process.

When ready, the customer can sign the final documents electronically, completely eliminating the need for paper for the first time ever in the UK.

NatWest said the move is estimated to save more than 4.4m sheets of A4 paper a year, and make the process of buying a home simpler, easier and faster.

Ishaan Malhi, CEO and founder of online mortgage broker Trussle said: “This is the first time we’ve seen one of the ‘big six’ lenders make the technological leap to paperless mortgages, and it’s encouraging to see customer-friendly digital alternatives begin to permeate through the industry.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2302983-percentage-fix
A new sub-1% mortgage is launched by Accord

The lender is offering the cheap deal from today, but it may not be around for long

Close