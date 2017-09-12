You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

New buy-to-let mortgages launch in limited offer

0
Written by:
12/09/2017
The Mortgage Works, part of Nationwide, is introducing the new fixed rate deals for landlords
New buy-to-let mortgages launch in limited offer

The buy-to-let arm of Nationwide Building Society, The Mortgage Works, will tomorrow launch two new fixed rate remortgage products for landlords, available for a limited period only.

The specialist lender has also announced it is removing the £150 application fee from all of its mortgage products.

New buy-to-let deals
 
The new deals are only available to landlords with a hefty 50% equity in their properties.

The two-year deal is priced at 1.39% and comes with a £1,995 arrangement, free standard valuation and free standard legals. The rate jumps to 2.14% for landlords locking in for five years.
 
Paul Wootton, managing director of The Mortgage Works, said: “We are offering a new range of buy-to-let remortgage deals with competitive rates for those landlords with larger deposits, as well as removing the application fee across all our mortgage products.

“We are looking to extend choice of mortgage options while removing upfront costs, allowing us to continue to support landlords.”

The two new remortgage products will only be available for a few weeks, until 4th October 2017.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_414108583
Official: UK house prices still rising

Property prices were up in July, but the national figure masks strong regional differences

Close