New buy-to-let mortgages launch in limited offer

The Mortgage Works, part of Nationwide, is introducing the new fixed rate deals for landlords

The buy-to-let arm of Nationwide Building Society, The Mortgage Works, will tomorrow launch two new fixed rate remortgage products for landlords, available for a limited period only.

The specialist lender has also announced it is removing the £150 application fee from all of its mortgage products.

New buy-to-let deals



The new deals are only available to landlords with a hefty 50% equity in their properties.

The two-year deal is priced at 1.39% and comes with a £1,995 arrangement, free standard valuation and free standard legals. The rate jumps to 2.14% for landlords locking in for five years.



Paul Wootton, managing director of The Mortgage Works, said: “We are offering a new range of buy-to-let remortgage deals with competitive rates for those landlords with larger deposits, as well as removing the application fee across all our mortgage products.

“We are looking to extend choice of mortgage options while removing upfront costs, allowing us to continue to support landlords.”

The two new remortgage products will only be available for a few weeks, until 4th October 2017.