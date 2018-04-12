You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

New buyer enquiries fall, along with agreed sales

0
Written by:
12/04/2018
Supply of housing for sale is within a whisker of all-time low levels, say surveyors
New buyer enquiries fall, along with agreed sales

Agreed sales and new buyer enquiries continued to slip in March, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Its latest member survey revealed that price movement across the UK is flat, weighed down by London and the South East.

Surveyors also pointed to subdued momentum in the housing market, with little prospect of the tide turning in the short term.

However, the regional breakdown showed much of the weakness stemming from London and the South East, while conditions appear somewhat firmer in other parts of the UK.

Demand down

Demand remains subdued, added the RICS, as new buyer enquiries deteriorated for the 12th month in a row. In fact, only two of the 12 regions covered by the survey saw an increase in new buyer demand over March.

The number of fresh sales listings also slowed in March, taking average stock levels on estate agents’ books to ‘within a whisker of an all-time low’.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2346826-mortgage-application-form_social_watermark
Mortgage demand falls ‘significantly’ in 2018

But a boost in remortgage borrowing is expected over the coming months

Close