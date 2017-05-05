You are here: Home -

The new law for Missing Persons that could help protect their home

0
Written by:
05/05/2017
The new law for Missing Persons that could help protect their home

The Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act was given Royal Assent just before Parliament was dissolved – helping families to make decisions on behalf of their loved ones.

The Act allows close relatives of people who go missing to continue to administer their financial affairs, including their mortgage, and has been welcomed by lender trade body, The Council of Mortgage Lenders, which described the law as ‘great news’.

It also has the support of the charity, Missing People, and will help lenders and their customers by providing a welcome and practical way of helping people who go missing – and their families.

More than 80,000 adults are reported missing every year in Britain, and as many as 1,500 are not heard from for more than 12 months. Over and above the obvious worry this causes, families are often left with no means of administering the financial affairs of a missing person.

Filling the gap

The new Act fills this unwelcome gap by creating a new form of legal guardianship. Confidentiality rules and other legal obligations often leave the financial affairs of a missing person in limbo. But the new Act will allow an appointed guardian to run the financial affairs in the best interests of the missing person in their absence. It will help lenders and relatives to make pragmatic arrangements that are currently impossible.

The Council of Mortgage Lenders said it will work closely with Government to help ensure the new regulations work for lenders and their customers.

 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2258699-scissors-paper
Tesco chops rates across two and five-year fixed deals

The lender is the latest to reduce its mortgage fees

Close