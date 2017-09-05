You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

New remortgage deals launched by Leeds

0
Written by:
05/09/2017
The mutual has introduced new fixed rates in time for the Autumn remortgage rush
New remortgage deals launched by Leeds

As the traditional remortgaging season begins, Leeds Building Society has launched a range of new deals for those who want to switch their homeloan.

The fixed rate remortgage offers introduced by the mutual are available to borrowers with a modest or substantial deposit.

Those with 35% upfront can bag a five-year fixed deal at 1.94% with a £999 fee, plus free legal and valuation fees.

The rate rises to 2.14% for borrowers with 20% equity in their home.

Those with up to 10% equity can access a fee-free, two-year fixed rate at 2.79%, which also comes with £500 cashback.

“September is traditionally a busy month for remortgages,” said Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s head of product and pricing.

“Lots of homeowners will have reviewed their finances while they’ve had time off over the summer months and are looking to switch to a new deal which could save them money or even help them to pay off their mortgage sooner.

“Fixed rates remain the most popular choice and a longer-term deal for five years enables borrowers to lock in and take advantage of the current historically low rates.”

The mutual’s full range includes deals with combinations of fees, incentives and cashback to suit different borrower needs.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_123550399
Self-employed woefully under-insured

Many self-employed workers lack adequate savings or protection to cover their income

Close