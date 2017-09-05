New remortgage deals launched by Leeds

The mutual has introduced new fixed rates in time for the Autumn remortgage rush

As the traditional remortgaging season begins, Leeds Building Society has launched a range of new deals for those who want to switch their homeloan.

The fixed rate remortgage offers introduced by the mutual are available to borrowers with a modest or substantial deposit.

Those with 35% upfront can bag a five-year fixed deal at 1.94% with a £999 fee, plus free legal and valuation fees.

The rate rises to 2.14% for borrowers with 20% equity in their home.

Those with up to 10% equity can access a fee-free, two-year fixed rate at 2.79%, which also comes with £500 cashback.

“September is traditionally a busy month for remortgages,” said Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s head of product and pricing.

“Lots of homeowners will have reviewed their finances while they’ve had time off over the summer months and are looking to switch to a new deal which could save them money or even help them to pay off their mortgage sooner.

“Fixed rates remain the most popular choice and a longer-term deal for five years enables borrowers to lock in and take advantage of the current historically low rates.”

The mutual’s full range includes deals with combinations of fees, incentives and cashback to suit different borrower needs.