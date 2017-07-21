You are here: Home -

Prime property market paralysed by election result

0
Written by:
21/07/2017
The traditional post-election bounce has not materialised, with London particularly hard hit
Prime property market paralysed by election result

The prime property market in the capital is in ‘post-election paralysis’, according to Garrington Property FInders.

The buying agents said that there has been a 7% drop in annual house price inflation following the election result.

In May annual house price inflaton in the London prime market was 3.3%, but it fell to minus 3.8% in June after Theresa May’s gamble spectacularly backfired.

Transactions are down too, with the number of Prime properties sold in the capital during June slipping by 15.8% compared to the May figure.

Dramatic reversal

Garrington Property Finders pointed out that the capital’s Prime market is widely regarded as a bellwether for the UK’s Prime market as a whole – of which June transaction figures are yet to be released.

If they follow suit it will prove a ‘dramatic reversal of the traditional post-election bounce seen by Britain’s Prime property market’.

Following each of the past five general elections, sales of Prime property rose by an average of 26% in the two months.

Jonathan Hopper, managing director of Garrington Property Finders, said: “This early snapshot of the post-election market confirms what many had feared – there has been no sudden relief rally.

“The Prime market tends to be the most sensitive to political and economic uncertainty, and the current dose of both is clearly having a cooling effect, especially in London. Britain hasn’t had a minority government since 1974, so the fragility of the new government’s mandate and ongoing concerns over Brexit are pushing the market into uncharted waters.

“Where London leads other regions tend to follow, and as the post-election fizzle spreads out from the capital, the next few months will provide some strong buying opportunities for Prime buyers across the country.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2236776-shutterstock-96236249
Choose your own mortgage perk with new deal from Accord

You take your mortgage, and make your choice on which incentive suits you best

Close