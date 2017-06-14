You are here: Home -

Rates cut and new deals launched by Sainsbury’s Bank

0
Written by:
14/06/2017
The lender has introduced a new range of fee-free, five-year fixed rates
Rates cut and new deals launched by Sainsbury’s Bank

Sainsbury’s Bank has refreshed its mortgage range with a slew of new products and rate cuts on others.

The new products launched by the lender are all five-year fixed rate mortgages. They start from 1.75% with a £995 product fee for borrower with 40% upfront, or a fee-free option at 1.94%.

Other options are:

·         A 75% loan-to-value deal at 2.14% with no product fee
·         An 80% loan-to-value deal at 2.24% with no product fee
·         An 85% loan-to-value deal at 2.39% with no product fee
·         A 90% loan-to-value deal at 2.99% with no product fee.
 
Rates snipped on fixed deals

The lender has reduced the cost of a range of its two-year fixed rates, which now start at 1.19% for those with a 25% deposit paying a £995 fee, or 1.59% fee-free.

The 80% loan-to-value deal has been lowered to 1.24% with a £995 product fee and 1.64% with no product fee, while borrowers with 15% upfront can pay 1.39% with a £995 product fee or 1.79% with no product fee.
 
Five-year fixed rates have also been cut, including:

·         A 75% loan-to-value deal lowered to 1.94% with a £995 product fee
·         An 80% loan-to-value deal lowered to 2.04% with a £995 product fee
·         An 85% loan-to-value deal lowered to 2.14% with a £995 product fee.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
happy first-time buyers
Over half of men in the UK with dependent children have no life cover

Nearly four million dads could be putting their family's financial security at risk

Close