Rates cut and new deals launched by Sainsbury’s Bank

The lender has introduced a new range of fee-free, five-year fixed rates

Sainsbury’s Bank has refreshed its mortgage range with a slew of new products and rate cuts on others.

The new products launched by the lender are all five-year fixed rate mortgages. They start from 1.75% with a £995 product fee for borrower with 40% upfront, or a fee-free option at 1.94%.

Other options are:

· A 75% loan-to-value deal at 2.14% with no product fee

· An 80% loan-to-value deal at 2.24% with no product fee

· An 85% loan-to-value deal at 2.39% with no product fee

· A 90% loan-to-value deal at 2.99% with no product fee.



Rates snipped on fixed deals

The lender has reduced the cost of a range of its two-year fixed rates, which now start at 1.19% for those with a 25% deposit paying a £995 fee, or 1.59% fee-free.

The 80% loan-to-value deal has been lowered to 1.24% with a £995 product fee and 1.64% with no product fee, while borrowers with 15% upfront can pay 1.39% with a £995 product fee or 1.79% with no product fee.



Five-year fixed rates have also been cut, including:

· A 75% loan-to-value deal lowered to 1.94% with a £995 product fee

· An 80% loan-to-value deal lowered to 2.04% with a £995 product fee

· An 85% loan-to-value deal lowered to 2.14% with a £995 product fee.