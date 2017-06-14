News
Rates cut and new deals launched by Sainsbury’s Bank
Sainsbury’s Bank has refreshed its mortgage range with a slew of new products and rate cuts on others.
The new products launched by the lender are all five-year fixed rate mortgages. They start from 1.75% with a £995 product fee for borrower with 40% upfront, or a fee-free option at 1.94%.
Other options are:
· A 75% loan-to-value deal at 2.14% with no product fee
· An 80% loan-to-value deal at 2.24% with no product fee
· An 85% loan-to-value deal at 2.39% with no product fee
· A 90% loan-to-value deal at 2.99% with no product fee.
Rates snipped on fixed deals
The lender has reduced the cost of a range of its two-year fixed rates, which now start at 1.19% for those with a 25% deposit paying a £995 fee, or 1.59% fee-free.
The 80% loan-to-value deal has been lowered to 1.24% with a £995 product fee and 1.64% with no product fee, while borrowers with 15% upfront can pay 1.39% with a £995 product fee or 1.79% with no product fee.
Five-year fixed rates have also been cut, including:
· A 75% loan-to-value deal lowered to 1.94% with a £995 product fee
· An 80% loan-to-value deal lowered to 2.04% with a £995 product fee
· An 85% loan-to-value deal lowered to 2.14% with a £995 product fee.