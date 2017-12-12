You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Switchers drive mortgage lending by locking into low rates

0
Written by:
12/12/2017
Remortgaging has been at record levels this year as borrowers have bagged all-time low rates
Switchers drive mortgage lending by locking into low rates

This year’s remortgaging boost continued in October, according to UK Finance, with numbers of loans at record levels.

The financial trade body found that the number and value of loans for remortgaging and for house purchases rose in October in comparison with a month ago and with the same period in 2016.

It also noted that the costs of mortgages remained near record lows for both home movers and first-time buyers, as well as remortgagors, reflecting a competitive mortgage marketplace.

UK Finance’s head of mortgage policy, June Deasy, said: “Mortgage repayments as a proportion of income still remain at or close to their historic low point, and despite the recent Base Rate rise we can expect monthly mortgage payments to remain affordable for the vast majority of borrowers.”

Lending breakdown

First-time buyer lending was up 2% between September and October and 13.3% over the year.

Home mover lending rose by 2.9% on September and 18.6% higher year-on-year.

And remortgage activity soared 15.9% during October to £7.3bn – 17.7% higher than a year ago. There were 41,100 remortgages taken out during the month, an increase of 16.1% on September.

Harry Landy, managing director of Enterprise Finance, said: “It’s encouraging that appetite for lending has picked up again in October, which reflects the fact that borrower confidence is high – even at a time of on-going political and economic instability.

“However, although today’s figures are welcome, 2017 has been a turbulent year for the industry, so it’s important not to get carried away.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_470209403
UK house prices up 4.5% over the last year

The official government house price index noted a small dip in property prices in October, but the long-term picture shows...

Close