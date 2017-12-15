Revealed: The top 10 buy-to-let hotspots

Which Northern Powerhouse city is leading the buy-to-let pack?

Manchester has knocked Luton off the top spot in the annual Buy-to-Let Index from LendInvest.

The specialist property lender the LendInvest ranks all 105 postcode areas around England and Wales based on a combination of four critical metrics: capital gains, transaction volumes, rental yield and rental price growth.

And it found that Northern Powerhouse city Manchester was top of the charts for 2017.

The runners and riders

Leicester made it into the Top 10 this year, signalling the rise of the Midlands markets, while Hull was the year’s biggest climber, rising 93 places to sixth place since December 2016.

Below are the top 10 buy-to-let hotspots:

Yield Capital gains Rental price growth Transaction volume growth Manchester 5.55% 8.34% 5.76% -7.14% Colchester 3.78% 11.96% 3.40% -5.94% Luton 4.03% 9.16% 5.26% -7.28% Rochester 4.03% 7.55% 5.12% -6.57% Southend-on-Sea 3.76% 9.12% 3.43% -5.97% Hull 4.20% 8.46% 2.80% -5.51% Romford 4.24% 8.44% 3.17% -7.22% Norwich 3.75% 7.98% 3.27% -5.70% Leicester 3.94% 6.43% 5.30% -8.16% Ipswich 3.56% 9.44% 1.97% -6.31%

Ian Boden, sales director at LendInvest, said: “This month we see good news for the North and the Midlands as Manchester finally secures its spot in first place in our index after a closely watched climb to the top.

“Our biggest climber for the year was Hull. Since becoming ‘City of Culture’ back in January, Hull has received a new wave of confidence in the form of increased investment in the area, driven by higher rental yields.”