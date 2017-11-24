Rise in lending in Wales aided by strong affordability

According to data from UK Finance, first-time buyers there typically borrowed £109,250 in the third quarter of the year compared to average borrowing of £139,500 in the UK overall.

The average household income for first-time buyers in Wales was £33,904, compared to £41,009 in the UK. The typical income multiple in Wales of 3.32 also compared favourably to the UK average of 3.61.

First-time buyers borrowed £510m in the third quarter, up 4% on the second quarter and 13% on the third quarter last year. This totalled 4,400 loans, up 5% quarter-on-quarter and 13% year-on-year.

Moving on

Home movers borrowed an average of £137,565 in this quarter and had a household income of £47,327 (£55,865 in the UK overall). This meant that the typical home mover income multiple in Wales was 3.02, compared to the UK average of 3.39.