You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Sharp boost in new build construction

0
Written by:
26/05/2017
There were over 43,000 new home starts in the first three months of 2017
Sharp boost in new build construction

The number of new-build houses being built in the first quarter was up by a fifth compared to the same time last year, according to new figures.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) said that construction began on 43,170 new builds in the first three months of 2017, a 3% increase on Q4 of 2016 and 21 per cent higher than the same period last year. Completions were estimated at 39,520, 9% higher than the previous quarter and 21% higher than a year ago.

Construction of both private new builds and housing association properties saw increases.

Craig Hall, new-build manager at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said the figures were “encouraging”.

“Increasingly, the new-build sector is becoming an attractive option for lenders, as we continue to see more entrants to this essential market. The government, developers and housing associations must also work to support this sector, or we run the risk of restricting the homes for hundreds of thousands of people across our country.

“The simple fact is that more houses need to be built across all tenures. Shared-ownership, private rental, and owner occupier. New Build offers the perfect opportunity to restructure our housing market once and for all, by tackling our nation’s chronic housing shortage.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2261709-london888
Supply of rental property in London drops by a third

Across the UK the number of properties available to rent rose slightly

Close