How to speed up your mortgage application during the summer slowdown

The roads are less busy, the kids are off school, and the pace of life slows down a little. Which is great, unless you are waiting for a property valuation to progress your purchase.

This essential part of the process can traditionally cause hold ups to mortgage applications in the summer holiday period, as the people involved in the purchase jet off on their jollies, according to Yorkshire Building Society,

The mutual reckons that valuations take on average an extra day longer to be carried out in summer compared to spring.

But it says that there are steps that you can take to reduce delays to your house purchase or sale.

Speed it up

James Farrow, senior mortgage manager at the lender, explained: “For many people time is of the essence and it typically takes longer during the summer mainly because many people are jetting off on their holidays leaving valuers unable to access a property.”

Yorkshire Building Society has listed some simple steps borrowers can take to ensure their survey runs smoothly, which include: