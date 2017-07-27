News
How to speed up your mortgage application during the summer slowdown
The roads are less busy, the kids are off school, and the pace of life slows down a little. Which is great, unless you are waiting for a property valuation to progress your purchase.
This essential part of the process can traditionally cause hold ups to mortgage applications in the summer holiday period, as the people involved in the purchase jet off on their jollies, according to Yorkshire Building Society,
The mutual reckons that valuations take on average an extra day longer to be carried out in summer compared to spring.
But it says that there are steps that you can take to reduce delays to your house purchase or sale.
Speed it up
James Farrow, senior mortgage manager at the lender, explained: “For many people time is of the essence and it typically takes longer during the summer mainly because many people are jetting off on their holidays leaving valuers unable to access a property.”
Yorkshire Building Society has listed some simple steps borrowers can take to ensure their survey runs smoothly, which include:
- Provide as many contacts details as possible, including your mobile and/or landline numbers and email address so the valuer can easily reach you. If there’s two or more of you on the mortgage ensure you have given contact details for each person to increase the chances of getting hold of you.
- If you have been trying to sell your home for a while make sure your solicitor still has the most up-to-date contact details for you.
- Check with your lender how long they will wait. Many lenders will instruct a property valuation as soon as possible. For instance the Yorkshire aims to do this within 24 hours of receiving a mortgage application, meaning you can expect a call from the valuer within 48 hours. Some lenders take longer, however, which causes a hold-up from the outset.
- Consider making alternative arrangements if you are unable to let the valuer review your home during standard working hours. This could be as simple as leaving a key with your estate agent or a neighbour, or asking a friend or relative to let the valuer into your home.
- It may be helpful to let your lender and solicitor know if you are going on holiday, so the valuer can prioritise other properties whilst you are away.